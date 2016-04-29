China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Fintech Group AG :
* Fintech Group sells Aktionaersbank to Obotritia Capital KgaA
* Also wins Obotritia as new customer, as its subsidiaries Bank Biw AG and Xcom AG will act as white-label service and technology provider
* Under new branding "Bankhaus Obotritia" bank will launch new business models in commercial real estate financing
* Both sides agreed not to disclose purchasing price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.