China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Danske Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 5.3 billion Danish crowns ($811.54 million) versus 5.29 billion crowns seen in reuters poll
* Q1 net trading income 1.6 billion crowns versus 1.36 billion crowns seen in reuters poll
* Q1 pretax profit 6.27 billion crowns versus 5.68 billion crowns seen in reuters poll
* Maintains outlook for net profit for 2016 to be in line with net profit before goodwill impairments for 2015
* Outlook is based on restated financial highlights for 2015
* For net interest income, we expect continued pressure on margins in 2016, while we will benefit from volume growth and lower funding costs
* Expects the underlying trend in net fee income that was in 2015 to continue, but does not expect to repeat the high level of remortgaging activity
* Expenses are expected to decline from the level in 2015
* Loan impairments are expected to be at a low level
* Profit before tax at non-core is expected to be close to zero
* Return on shareholders’ equity of at least 12.5 percent in 2018 at the latest remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5308 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.