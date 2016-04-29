MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Amendments to secured credit facilities
* North Atlantic Drilling Limited, a majority owned subsidiary of Seadrill Limited, announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its US$2.0 billion credit facility to June 2017 and to amend certain financial covenants.
* These amendments are part of a broader package of measures Seadrill Limited, the major shareholder, is undertaking to refinance and recapitalize the business.
* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and relate to the a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment if rig values decline below a minimum value.
