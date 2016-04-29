BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 4SC AG :
* Sells operations of its Discovery Division
* Sale comprises all key operating assets
* Purchase price for assets to be transferred with immediate effect amounts to 650 thousand euros ($740,610.00)
* In addition and without financial compensation, 4SC will be granted right to temporarily utilize research services provided by biontech small molecules worth a person year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: