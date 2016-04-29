April 29 4SC AG :

* Sells operations of its Discovery Division

* Sale comprises all key operating assets

* Purchase price for assets to be transferred with immediate effect amounts to 650 thousand euros ($740,610.00)

* In addition and without financial compensation, 4SC will be granted right to temporarily utilize research services provided by biontech small molecules worth a person year