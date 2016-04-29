BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
April 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Local court confirms insolvency plan
* Board of management of df deutsche forfait ag therefore assumes that confirmation by court will become final no later than May 17, 2016
* None of creditors raised an objection in writing or for record
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information