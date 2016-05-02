BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Mycronic Publ Ab
* Mycronic receives one more order for a replacement mask writer
* The system is scheduled to be delivered to a customer in Asia during the second half-year, 2017
* Says the price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of system traded in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.