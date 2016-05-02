BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation
May 2 Addnode :
* Signs PLM services agreement with a global technology provider
Agreement has an order value of more than $2.5 million over a 12-month period

KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.