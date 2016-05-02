May 2 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* Following a weak first quarter, the board of directors is adjusting the revenue forecast for 2016 and intensifying cost reduction measures

* Q1 revenue fell 30.8 percent to 14.8 million euros ($16.95 million)

* Now anticipates revenue of 90 million - 110 million euros for whole of 2016 (down from 100 million - 120 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)