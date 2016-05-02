BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation
May 2 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :
* Following a weak first quarter, the board of directors is adjusting the revenue forecast for 2016 and intensifying cost reduction measures
* Q1 revenue fell 30.8 percent to 14.8 million euros ($16.95 million)
Q1 revenue fell 30.8 percent to 14.8 million euros ($16.95 million)

Now anticipates revenue of 90 million - 110 million euros for whole of 2016 (down from 100 million - 120 million euros)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.