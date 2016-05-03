BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 3 DIC Asset AG :
* Changes in the management board
* CEO Aydin Karaduman also to assume the role of COO
* COO Rainer Pillmayer to leave the company
* Reducing number of board members from four to three
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing