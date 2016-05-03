May 3 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Outlook for 2016 remains positive despite slow start to
the year
* Q1 gross profit amounted to 50.5 million euros ($58.22
million) (previous year: 56.9 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated net loss of 15.0 million euros as at
March, 2016 (previous year: consolidated net loss of 13.5
million euros)
* Continue to anticipate revenue growth in low single-digit
percentage range in 2016
* Revenue from January to March fell year on year by 8.5 pct
from 115.1 million euros to 105.3 million euros
* EBITDA is expected to outpace revenue and increase in
upper-single-digit percentage range in 2016
($1 = 0.8674 euros)
