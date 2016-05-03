May 3 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Outlook for 2016 remains positive despite slow start to the year

* Q1 gross profit amounted to 50.5 million euros ($58.22 million) (previous year: 56.9 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net loss of 15.0 million euros as at March, 2016 (previous year: consolidated net loss of 13.5 million euros)

* Continue to anticipate revenue growth in low single-digit percentage range in 2016

* Revenue from January to March fell year on year by 8.5 pct from 115.1 million euros to 105.3 million euros

* EBITDA is expected to outpace revenue and increase in upper-single-digit percentage range in 2016