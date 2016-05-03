BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 3 Deutsche Euroshop AG
* Says further dividend increases planned until 2019
* Intend to gradually increase dividend by eur 0.05 per share in each of 2017 and 2018 financial years.
* Dividend will have increased to eur 1.50 per share by 2019
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing