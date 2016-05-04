BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q
May 4 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Ryanair april traffic grows 10 pct to 9.9m customers
* April load factor rose 2 pct points to 93 pct
* Rolling annual traffic to april grew 17 pct to 107.4 mln customers
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market