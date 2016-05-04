BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Standard Life Plc
* Transaction creates one of uk's largest adviser platform businesses with combined assets under administration of £36.4bn
* Acquisition of elevate enhances standard life's position as a leading platform provider for advisers
* Adds over 160,000 customers and assets under administration of £9.8bn
* Acquisition will be funded from standard life's existing cash resources and is subject to certain conditions being met, including regulatory approvals being obtained.
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: