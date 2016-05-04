May 4 Spirent Communications Plc :

* Q1 revenue $102.7 million versus $96.6 million year ago

* Revenue for period was $102.7 million compared with $96.6 million for Q1 of 2015

* Growth in networks & applications and in service assurance of 14 per cent and 9 per cent respectively

* Order intake in period was broadly in line with our expectations

* Board's outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged.

* Adjusted operating profit for period was $1.8 million (Q1 2015: adjusted operating loss $3.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)