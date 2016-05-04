May 4 Compugroup Medical SE

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to 135.2 million eur

* Says reaffirms full year 2016 guidance presented in 2015 annual report

* Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 10 percent and reached 31.2 mln euros

* Says group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 560 million to eur 570 million and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of eur 125 million to eur 133 million

* Group-wide margin increase of almost 2 percentage points