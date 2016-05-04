BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Nel ASA:
* Enters into partnership agreement with GREENSTAT
* Agreement with GREENSTAT as for development of large- and small scale hydrogen production facilities in Norway based on renewable energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: