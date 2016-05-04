BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Sectra
* University hospital in Finland invests in digital pathology from Sectra: "a crucial step to improve workflow and diagnostics for better patient care"
* Kuopio University Hospital buys Sectra's IT solution for storage, review and sharing of digital pathology images
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference