May 4 Game Digital Plc :

* Game Digital acquires ADS Reality

* Has acquired trade and assets of Ads Reality Limited

* Deal for initial consideration of 2 million stg, with additional potential payments to founding directors Richard Corps and Prajay Kamat of up to 18 million stg, subject to performance conditions