May 4 Adesso AG :

* Expands banking portfolio and customer base with takeover of Smarthouse Media GmbH

* Purchase price amounts to 24 million euros ($27.57 million)

* Supervisory board of adesso approved transaction today, and deal will also be closed today

* Will finance 20 million euros of that amount through an acquisition loan with a term of 7 years at a fixed interest rate of 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)