UPDATE 4-Ukraine accuses Russia of attack on president's website after web sanctions
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
May 4 Adesso AG :
* Expands banking portfolio and customer base with takeover of Smarthouse Media GmbH
* Purchase price amounts to 24 million euros ($27.57 million)
* Supervisory board of adesso approved transaction today, and deal will also be closed today
* Will finance 20 million euros of that amount through an acquisition loan with a term of 7 years at a fixed interest rate of 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.