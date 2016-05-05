May 5 Inmarsat Plc :

* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent to 298.6 million usd

* Q1 ebitda fell 6 percent to 166.2 million usd

* Maritime $6.7m lower at $143.1m (-4.5%)

* Profit after tax down $31.8m (-41.1%) at $45.6m (q1 2015: $77.4m)

* Continue to be very confident in medium and long term growth and diversification prospects that GX and EAN bring to Inmarsat

* Seeing a modest deferral of our expected 2016 revenues into 2017

* Underlying trading environment in 2016 has continued to be tough and demand weakened further in Q1

* Our guidance for group revenues in 2016, excluding Ligado, is consequently being revised downwards by $50m to between $1,175m and $1,250m

* Annual gx revenues of $500m by end of 2020

* Q1total revenues down $6.2m (-2.0%) at $298.6m (q1 2015: $304.8m)

* Government up $1.9m to $68.7m (+2.8%)

* Group revenues in 2018 (excluding ligado but including i-5 f4) are expected to grow to between $1,450m and $1,600m

* Capital expenditure of $500m to $600m in each of 2016, 2017 and 2018