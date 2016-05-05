May 5 Inmarsat Plc :
* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent to 298.6 million usd
* Q1 ebitda fell 6 percent to 166.2 million usd
* Maritime $6.7m lower at $143.1m (-4.5%)
* Profit after tax down $31.8m (-41.1%) at $45.6m (q1 2015:
$77.4m)
* Continue to be very confident in medium and long term
growth and diversification prospects that GX and EAN bring to
Inmarsat
* Seeing a modest deferral of our expected 2016 revenues
into 2017
* Underlying trading environment in 2016 has continued to be
tough and demand weakened further in Q1
* Our guidance for group revenues in 2016, excluding Ligado,
is consequently being revised downwards by $50m to between
$1,175m and $1,250m
* Annual gx revenues of $500m by end of 2020
* Q1total revenues down $6.2m (-2.0%) at $298.6m (q1 2015:
$304.8m)
* Government up $1.9m to $68.7m (+2.8%)
* Group revenues in 2018 (excluding ligado but including i-5
f4) are expected to grow to between $1,450m and $1,600m
* Capital expenditure of $500m to $600m in each of 2016,
2017 and 2018
