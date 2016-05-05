May 5 Barclays Plc
* Placing of 103.6m shares in barclays africa
* Raises aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately zar
13,053 million (£603 million)
* Following completion of placing, barclays will hold 424.7
million ordinary shares in capital of barclays africa,
representing approximately 50.1% of barclays africa's issued
share capital.
* Barclays has sold 103,592,491 million ordinary shares in
capital of barclays africa (representing 12.2% of barclays
africa's issued share capital) at a price of zar 126 per share
* Upon settlement, placing is expected to result in a pro
forma increase of approximately 10 basis points on 31 march 2016
cet1 ratio.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)