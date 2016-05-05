May 5 Barclays Plc

* Placing of 103.6m shares in barclays africa

* Raises aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately zar 13,053 million (£603 million)

* Following completion of placing, barclays will hold 424.7 million ordinary shares in capital of barclays africa, representing approximately 50.1% of barclays africa's issued share capital.

* Barclays has sold 103,592,491 million ordinary shares in capital of barclays africa (representing 12.2% of barclays africa's issued share capital) at a price of zar 126 per share

* Upon settlement, placing is expected to result in a pro forma increase of approximately 10 basis points on 31 march 2016 cet1 ratio.