May 6 BTG Plc :

* Acquisition

* BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation

* Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018

* BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership.

* Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m)

* Acquisition will be funded from BTG's existing cash resources

* Evercore Partners International LLP advised BTG on transaction.