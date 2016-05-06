BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
May 6 BTG Plc :
* Acquisition
* BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation
* Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018
* BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership.
* Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m)
* Acquisition will be funded from BTG's existing cash resources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S