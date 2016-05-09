May 9 Cliq Digital AG :
* Q1 revenue of 15.8 million euros ($18.0 million) (Q1 2015:
18.0 million euros)
* Revenue climbs 17.7 pct to 55.7 million euros in 2015
(2014: 47.3 million euros)
* Outlook 2016: double digit percentage growth in revenue,
EBITDA and net income expected for full year
* EBITDA increased in 2015 to 20.1 million euros (2014: 11.5
million euros)
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
