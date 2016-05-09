May 9 Opera Investments Plc

* Termination of heads of terms agreement regarding potential acquisition of solopower systems holdings, inc.

* On 18 March 2016, the Directors announced that they had amended the Heads of Terms Agreement to allow Hudson the ability to complete a financing of SoloPower without an exclusive requirement to effect takeover at the same time. In addition, the Directors agreed that during the period until 15 May 2016 if a London Listing of SoloPower was required, that such a Listing will take place on an exclusive basis with Opera on the original agreed terms.

* On 3 may 2016, company received notification that solopower is seeking to fund itself without requirement for a public offering and london listing at this time.

* As acquisition is terminated, company has requested that suspension of trading of ordinary shares be lifted. It is expected that trading of company's ordinary shares will be resumed at 8am on 9 may 2016.