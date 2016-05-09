May 9 Ite Group Plc :
* Revenues of £64 million for first six months are 13%
higher than last year
* Headline profits before tax of £19 million are 8% better
than over same period last year
* Trading in Russia is still challenging but prospects are
improving
* Results are in line with management expectation
* Interim dividend reduced to restore earnings cover to over
2 times; Interim dividend 1.5 pence per share
* Confidence in full year outcome with over 90% of revenues
for FY 2016 contracted
* As at May 6, 2016, group had booked revenues for current
financial year of £118 million (2015: £122 million)
* Prospects in russia are improving and economy is expected
to show growth in 2017 - CEO
