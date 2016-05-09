May 9 (Reuters) -

* Bilia says Philippe Emond has an annual turnover of around SEK 730 mln, and has during past two years reported an average operating profit of SEK 24 mln

* Bilia says purchase price is about SEK 240 mln, of which SEK 60 mln will be paid in cash and remaining SEK 180 mln in form of newly issued shares in Bilia Holding

* Bilia says Bilia group's net debt will increase by about SEK 100 mln as an effect of deal

* Bilia Holding will own 100 percent of the shares in the newly acquired BMW and MINI operation in Luxembourg and 100 percent of the shares in Philippe Emond

* After the deal, Bilia AB will own about 66 percent of the shares in Bilia Holding and the seller of Philippe Emond will own about 34 percent

* Bilia's presence around Luxembourg will increase as a result of the deal, which is also expected to result in synergies of about SEK 6 mln per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: