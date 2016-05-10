UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Kungsleden AB :
* Kungsleden divests the residential project properties in Ruddalen, Gothenburg
* The residential developer Prime Living acquires the properties for 66 million Swedish crowns ($8.08 million)
* Kungsleden has signed an agreement with the residential developer Prime Living
* Closing will take place in may and zoning plan is expected to obtain legal force during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner