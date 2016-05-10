May 10 Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden divests the residential project properties in Ruddalen, Gothenburg

* The residential developer Prime Living acquires the properties for 66 million Swedish crowns ($8.08 million)

Closing will take place in may and zoning plan is expected to obtain legal force during 2017