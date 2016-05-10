UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Nokia Corp
* Says issues new shares to settle the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent shares from the Alcatel-Lucent depositary
* Says closed the acquisition of 107,775,949 Alcatel-Lucent shares from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., pursuant to the share purchase agreement announced on March 17, 2016
* Says expects to register with the Finnish Trade Register 59,276,772 new Nokia shares issued to the Alcatel Depositary in settlement of the transaction
* Says following this transaction Nokia owns 94.64% of the share capital and 94.57% of the voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent, corresponding to 91.63% of the Alcatel-Lucent shares on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.