May 10 TAG Immobilien AG

* Says FFO of eur 21.6 million

* Says like for like rental growth rises to 3.8% p.a. At 31 march 2016

* Says vacancy across total portfolio further reduced from 8.2% at beginning of year to 7.6% in April 2016

* Says NAV per share increased to eur 10.76

* Says dividend payout of eur 0.55 per share planned for June 2016

* Says rental revenue totalled eur 67.7 million in Q1 2016, up from eur 65.9 million in preceding quarter

* Reuters poll average for tag immobilien Q1 rental income was 67.1 million eur, FFO 20.6 million eur Source text: bit.ly/1rDTTUf Further company coverage: