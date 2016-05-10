UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 TAG Immobilien AG
* Says FFO of eur 21.6 million
* Says like for like rental growth rises to 3.8% p.a. At 31 march 2016
* Says vacancy across total portfolio further reduced from 8.2% at beginning of year to 7.6% in April 2016
* Says NAV per share increased to eur 10.76
* Says dividend payout of eur 0.55 per share planned for June 2016
* Says rental revenue totalled eur 67.7 million in Q1 2016, up from eur 65.9 million in preceding quarter
* Reuters poll average for tag immobilien Q1 rental income was 67.1 million eur, FFO 20.6 million eur Source text: bit.ly/1rDTTUf Further company coverage:
