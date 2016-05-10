May 10 Cenit AG :

* Sales and EBIT at Cenit in line with expectations - first quarter 2016 goes according to plan

* During first 3 months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 29.628 million euros ($33.70 million) (prior year: 30.426 million euros; -2.6 percent)

* Q1 EBITDA of 2.745 million euros (prior year: 2.901 million euros; -5.4 percent) and EBIT of 2.095 million euros (prior year: 2.402 million euros; -12.8 percent)

* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 5 percent

* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 5 percent

* Is anticipating a high single-digit rise in earnings (EBIT)