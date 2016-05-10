BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Says preferential rights issue fully subscribed
* Says preferential rights issue was 100.4 % subscribed, raising approximately SEK 94.4 million for the company before issue expenses
* Says upon full utilization of the warrants, the company will raise an additional SEK 32.6 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect