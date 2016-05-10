May 10 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Q1 sales revenues amount to a total of 4.8 million euros ($5.47 million) (Q1 2015: 14.5 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit positive with 1.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 6.1 million euros ), EBIT slightly negative with -1.2 million euros (Q1 2015: 4.2 million euros)

* Financial result in amount of -5.2 million euros (Q1 2015: -4.0 million euros) in Q1

* Q1 negative group earnings after taxes resulted for reporting period in amount of -6.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 0.2 million euros)

* Revenues of around 100 million euros are expected for whole year with results in mid-single-digit million euro range

* Seeks to increase its annual revenue to around 300 million euros within next five years