BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
May 10 bmp Holding AG :
* Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer stepping down from supervisory board at AGM
* Chairman of supervisory board Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer, will be resigning from office by his own request at end of AGM on July 6
* His current vice-chairman, Bernd Brunke, will step in as replacement for chairmanship of supervisory board
* Supervisory board will recommend that AGM elect Sven Rittau to fill board seat that will be vacant
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.