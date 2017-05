May 10 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Increased group revenues by 18.6 million euros (i.e. +34.6%) to 72.4 million euros ($82.47 million)in Q3 (previous Q3 53.8 mln euros).

* Adjusted for transfer revenues total Q3 group revenues increased by 19.8 pct to 64.2 million euros in same time (previous Q3 53.6 million euros).

* EBT in Q3 amounted -9.3 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros)

* Expects annual net profits in a double-digit million amount in individual as wells as in group financial statement for total fiscal year 2015/2016

* Result in Q3 amounted -9.4 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros)

* EBITDA amounted 2.2 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 2.7 million euros), accumulated 27.7 million euros(previous nine months report period 33.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros)