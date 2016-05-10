May 10 Adesso Ag :

* Increases operating income by 150 pct to 3.8 million euros ($4.32 million) in the first quarter of 2016 / guidance for 2016 confirmed after acquisition-related increase

* Q1 sales of 56.1 million euros (previous year: 42.1 million euros)

* 2016 raised sales forecast is now expected in range from eur 231 million to 243 million euros

* Partly sales and earnings growth results from acquisition in switzerland in mid-2015

* Forecast for 2016 operating result EBITDA in range from eur 17.0 million to 19.5 million euros