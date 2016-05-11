May 11 Clere AG :

* Said on Tuesday Elector GmbH published its mandatory takeover offer (Pflichtangebot) regarding shares in Clere which it had announced on April 8, offering shareholders of Clere 25.50 euros ($29.02)per share

* Said management board and supervisory board of Clere said will publish their respective statement regarding mandatory takeover offer in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)