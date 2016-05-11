BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Compass Group Plc
* Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8%
* Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings
* Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015
* Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs
* Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth
* Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged
* Our pipeline of new contracts is encouraging
* Underlying revenue at £9.7 billion for the six months ended March 31, up 5.8 percent year on year
* Incremental restructuring cost of around £50 million will be included in operating profit
* H1 underlying operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 724 million stg
* Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 10.6 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer