May 11 Investor AB says:

* Company's Board has decided on the transfer of own shares in order to secure commitments and costs for Investor's long-term variable remuneration program and for the issue of synthetic shares as part of the Board remuneration.

* The transfer of own shares may take place on NASDAQ Stockholm during the period from May 11, 2016 up to and including December 2, 2016 at a price within the from time to time registered price interval.

* Investor currently owns 3,699,473 of its own B-shares and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred amounts to 1,500,000 B-shares.