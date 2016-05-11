May 11 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Reports substantial progress in first quarter of 2016

* Positive full-year outlook for corporate group reaffirmed

* Q1 tangible 7.9 pct increase in consolidated revenues to 39.3 million euros ($44.75 million)(Q1 2015: 36.4 million euros)

* Q1 adjusted consolidated EBIT totals 1.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 1.5 million euros) after higher marketing expenditure

* At 1.3 million euros, Q1 adjusted consolidated EBIT remained just below equivalent figure for Q1 of 2015 (1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID:nEQ4nLMgZa ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)