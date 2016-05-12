May 12 MLP AG :
* Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0
million euros)
* Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* Efficiency measures introduced on schedule
* Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards
* Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017
* "Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success"
