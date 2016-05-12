May 12 Nibe

* Says to acquire Climate Control Group (CCG) from LSB Industries Inc for $364 million

* Says announces herewith its plans for a rights issue relating to Nibe shares worth SEK 3,000 million within due course following completion

* Says agreed to pay NYSE listed LSB Industries, U.S. manufacturing group and owner of CCG, a total purchase price of $364 million

* Says at year-end 2015, CCG had 1,259 employees and net sales of $274 million