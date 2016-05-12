May 12 Nibe
* Says to acquire Climate Control Group (CCG) from LSB
Industries Inc for $364 million
* Says announces herewith its plans for a rights issue
relating to Nibe shares worth SEK 3,000 million within due
course following completion
* Says agreed to pay NYSE listed LSB Industries, U.S.
manufacturing group and owner of CCG, a total purchase price of
$364 million
* Says at year-end 2015, CCG had 1,259 employees and net
sales of $274 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)