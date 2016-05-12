BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Cancom SE
* Cancom continues profitable growth in the first quarter of 2016
Q1 revenue rose 18.4 percent to 234.7 million eur
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.