May 12 Biotest AG :

* Continues to expect an increase in sales in low single-digit percentage range for 2016 and an EBIT in range of 33 to 35 million euros

* EBIT at group level increased in Q1 of 2016 to 8.6 million euros (same period in previous year: 0.1 million euros)

* Q1 revenue 147.1 million euros ($167.78 million)