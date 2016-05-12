BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* Says sales in April were up by 26.8 percent and amounted to 118.5 million euros in continuing product areas and businesses, growth due to timing of Crazy Days campaign
* Says January-April sales fell 2.5 percent from a year ago to 359.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.