Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 USU Software AG :
* Aspera and Magelan join forces in strategic partnership
* Magelan will extend its customer offering to include strategic licence management solutions, while Aspera will benefit from business and consulting structures of it company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.