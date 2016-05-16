May 16 ICAP Plc
* Transaction with Tullett Prebon on track
* Trading activity since start of new financial year,
however, continues to be challenging.
* For year ended 31 March 2016, electronic markets' revenue
decreased by 4% on a constant currency basis and increased by 1%
on a reported basis to £262 million
* Acquisition of Enso financial analytics, provider of a
data analytics platform for buy side
* Fy pretax profit 89 million stg versus 95 million stg year
ago
* Fy revenue fell 6 percent to 1.201 billion stg
* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share
* Total dividend 22 pence per share
