BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Elekta AB:
* Leeds St James acquires eight Elekta linear accelerators for advanced cancer treatment
* Says seven Of eight linear accelerators were booked during Q4 Of Elekta's fiscal year 2015-16 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds