May 17 United Internet

* Says q1 sales up 7.0% to eur 968.6 million

* Says ebitda grows 16.8% to eur 202.7 million and ebit by 29.3% to eur 154.0 million

* Says non-cash effective writedown on rocket internet shares of eur 156.7 million completed as announced

* Says eps of eur -0.27, without rocket impairment eur 0.50 (up 28.2% on prior-year figure of eur 0.39)

* Says guidance confirmed for full-year 2016

* Quarterly ebit rose 29.3 percent to 154 million eur

* Reuters poll avg for q1 ebitda was 201 mln euros, revenue was 975 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: