May 17 Land Securities Group Plc :
* FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year
earlier
* Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p
last year
* Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year
* Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year
* Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly
universe 11.3 pct)
* Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this
level
* Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to
make any material disposals over coming year
* Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business
uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty
* Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote
would drive down occupational demand in our market
* Final dividend 10.55 pence per share
* Total dividend up 9.9 percent to 35 pence per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)