May 17 Enterprise Inns Plc

* Interim results

* Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million),

* Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million,

* Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017

* Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016.

* First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations.

* Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year

* H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: